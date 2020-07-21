GE Aviation Joins Team Tempest with Avionics and Electrical Power Technologies

(Source: GE Aviation; issued July 21, 2020)

CHELTENHAM, UK --- GE Aviation signed a collaboration agreement to work on the future combat air concepts and underpinning technologies across Team Tempest. GE Aviation in the UK will work on open architecture and infrastructure for electrical power and avionics systems.



This announcement represents a significant step forward, by bringing additional expertise and intellectual property into the Team Tempest project. Team Tempest is a collaboration between BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK, Rolls-Royce and the UK Ministry of Defence, working together to develop game-changing technologies at pace and in an affordable manner.



John Haigh, executive product leader, Electrical Distribution at GE Aviation’s Cheltenham facility said, “We are honoured to be a part of Team Tempest. Our specialism in high-voltage interfaces, along with deep domain experience across defence platforms, will help bring a solid base of expertise to the team,” Added Paul Laity, vice president European Avionics at GE Aviation, “We are ready to help reimagine the interaction between human and machine, enable exploition of the full spectrum of data to assure the information advantage.”



Dave Holmes, Manufacturing director, BAE Systems, said: “We are delighted to have signed the first phase of these new agreements, which are transforming our traditional relationships with key suppliers. We are widening Team Tempest and bringing the very best of UK capability and expertise, from both inside and outside of defence, directly into the team to work alongside us as we seek to develop the generation-defining combat air capability which will help safeguard the national security of our nation and our allies to the end of this century.



“In addition, by developing the portfolio of companies as part of Team Tempest, we will help contribute to the retention, growth and investment in a wider world-class UK skills base. These partnerships, with some of the brightest and best across the country, show that Tempest is becoming a truly national endeavour and we are delivering on our promise to take new approaches to drive significant pace and efficiency into the programme.”



The companies involved include GE Aviation UK, GKN, Collins Aerospace, Martin Baker, QinetiQ, Bombardier Belfast and Thales UK, along with a number of leading UK universities and SMEs. They will join forces on established projects and developments with the core Team Tempest members (BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK, Rolls-Royce and the UK Ministry of Defence), bringing the best of British expertise and ingenuity to optimally designing, manufacturing and operating combat air systems through life.



Jeremy Quin, the UK Minister for Defence Procurement, said: “I am pleased to see the collaboration agreements being signed between Team Tempest and the first phase of UK enterprises. I am particularly heartened to see companies and academia involved in a number of the development programmes and other high-tech sectors, such as automotive, nuclear and video games. It is important that we harness advancements in cross cutting capabilities such as augmented reality, advanced materials and advanced manufacturing. The collaboration agreements signed with the first phase of companies will be a key piece of evidence to inform the Acquisition Programme’s Outline Business Case, due at the end of this year.”



Collectively, the companies will work on more than 60 technology demonstration activities which are currently underway, which will demonstrate and de-risk world-leading processes, technology and Intellectual Property in half the time and at significantly lower cost than previous complex combat air programmes. Team Tempest is aiming to deliver 17 European first and seven world firsts, with the 1st world first (embedding of a starter generator) already achieved.





GE Aviation is a world-leading provider of integrated systems and an innovator in flexible open architecture and infrastructure for aircraft power and cockpit systems. GE Aviation is one of the largest employers of aviation systems engineers in the UK and over 60% of its business focuses on supplying defence and military customers.



