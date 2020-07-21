J-20 Fighter Jet Wins China Patent Award

(Source: China Military Online; issued July 21, 2020)

BEIJING --- The National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) announced that China's stealth fighter J-20 won the Gold Medal for Appearance Design of China Patent Award on July 14. This is the first time for the Chengdu Aircraft Design & Research Institute (CADI), a division of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), to won such a national-level patent award.



The China Patent Award was co-established in 1989 by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which aims to strengthen the protection and application of intellectual property rights, and accelerate the implementation of intellectual property strategies and innovation-driven development strategies. It is also the only government award in China for the inventions and creations with patent rights.



The award won by J-20 fighter jet is not only the recognition of the CADI' work, but also the affirmation of its independent innovation capability in aircraft design.



The J-20 is an all-weather, medium and long-range, heavy-duty supersonic stealth fighter jet independently developed by China. With excellent air combat performance and accurate strike capability, it took the first test flight in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on January 11, 2011, and was commissioned to the Chinese PLA Air Force in early 2018.



