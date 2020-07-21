Safran Helicopter Engines and ZF Aviation Technology Strengthen Partnership within the European Engine Market

Developed notably as a candidate to power the future European MALE helicopter, the new turboprop engine combines Safran’s Ardiden turboshaft and ZF’s propeller and accessory gearboxes. (Safran photo)

CALDEN, Germany --- Safran Helicopter Engines and ZF Aviation Technology have signed today a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) strengthening their collaboration to offer a turboprop engine suitable for European military applications – specifically the unmanned, training and transport sectors. ZF Aviation Technology is also confirmed as a strategic partner for the propeller reduction and accessory gearbox of the Ardiden 3TP engine.



The Ardiden 3TP engine will offer Europe’s aerospace industry a mature design with competitive operating and maintenance costs. The 100 per cent European solution will be based on Safran’s Ardiden 3 core engine and feature technologies developed through a technological demonstrator, currently under ground in France.



“Signing the Memorandum of Agreement is an important milestone in the partnership with Safran Helicopter Engines,” said Burkhard Siebert, Head of ZF Aviation Technology product line. The innovative strength of this cooperation guarantees a high performance and competitive propulsion system that offers a wide range of possible applications.



“With its adaptable architecture and flexible equipment integration, the turboprop engine meets our customers' requirements also in terms of easy serviceability and maintenance. At the same time, we are strengthening the importance of the European aviation industry not only by building up industrial skills, but also by creating and maintaining jobs in France and Germany during these difficult economic times,” Siebert commented.



Florent Chauvancy, Safran Helicopter Engines EVP OEM Sales, remarked: “We are proud to have a highly-experienced German partner such as ZF Aviation Technology on our side. Through this partnership, Ardiden 3TP will be designed, built and supported by state-of-the-art industrial capabilities in Germany and France. It represents a commitment to protect European interests on strategic fixed-wing programmes and will create future opportunities for export markets. The pandemic crisis caused deep impacts across the aeronautic industry. European projects will play a crucial role of stabilization and support to our industries to sustain critical expertise and develop further innovations.”



The Ardiden 3TP will be optimized for operation at medium and high altitudes, up to 45,000 feet, and be easy to operate -- thanks to a unique throttle and Full Authority Digital Engine and Propeller Control (FADEPC) controlling power and propeller pitch. MT-Propeller will contribute to the propeller.



It is based on Tech TP, a Clean Sky 2 research and innovation programme validating the technologies necessary to develop a new-generation turboprop. Since June 2019, tests have progressed at a steady pace.



Featuring a compact and lightweight architecture, Tech TP offers 15 per cent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions (over current engines). It is one of the first Clean Sky 2 demonstrators to enter its test phase. More than 20 partners from eight European countries are contributing to the project.



The Ardiden 3 is a new-generation core engine in the 1,700 to 2,000 shp power range. Two EASA-certified models, the Ardiden 3C and 3G, have completed over 10,000 hours of tests, confirming high levels of design maturity and competitive operating and maintenance costs.



In addition, more than 250 Ardiden 1 engines have flown over 200,000 hours. The Ardiden 3 features a remarkably compact modular architecture, a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio and a low cost-of-ownership.





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 95,000 employees and sales of 24,6 billion euros in 2019. Safran Helicopter Engines is the world’s leading manufacturer of helicopter engines.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).



