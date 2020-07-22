GKN Aerospace Sweden Joins Feasibility Studies of the Future Fighter Jet Engine

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued July 22, 2020)

Today, at FIA Connect, GKN Aerospace announced its participation in feasibility studies on technology development for the future combat air system and next generation of fighter jet engines with partner industries in Italy and the UK. GKN Aerospace and Saab are the two companies in Sweden that are part of the cooperation.



Air combat capabilities are designated by Sweden as a national security interest. Through a joint technology development, the Swedish aviation industry will be able to build and sustain their continuous development of competencies and capabilities in a cost-effective way. GKN Aerospace was contracted in Q1 2020 by FMV to conduct a study on collaboration with Rolls Royce on technology development of the future fighter engine.



Future fighter jets will impose completely new demands on the engine. It will not only have to meet increased propulsion needs, but also supply increasingly demanding sensors and weapons with more power output and cooling needs. Therefore, a substantial technological leap will be needed compared to today's fighter engines.



Joakim Andersson, President of engines systems at GKN Aerospace said:



“We are proud to be a part of this exciting collaboration. It seamlessly fits our ambition to develop our market position in engine systems and enables us to benefit from synergies between our civil and military aircraft engine technologies. We have many years of experience in international cooperation and we are convinced that this is the right way to go. Developing such a complex system as a new fighter jet engine is a major challenge that will require a lot of resources over a long period of time. The cooperation shall take advantage of the best skills from each company while strengthening the ability of companies to support their respective countries' Air Forces.’’



GKN Aerospace Sweden has a long history of developing technology and engines and of ensuring safety, availability and cost-effectiveness for Sweden's defense. The company holds the type certificate for the RM12 engine in JAS 39 Gripen C/D and has recently been selected as the supplier for product support also for the RM16 engine in JAS 39 Gripen E.





GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace partner & supplier. As a global company serving the world’s leading aircraft and engine manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems, transparencies and wiring systems and operates in 14 countries at 48 manufacturing locations employing approximately 17,000 people.



