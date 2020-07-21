Australia, Japan, Join U.S. for Trilateral Naval Exercise

(Source: US Navy; issued July 21, 2020)





U.S. Naval forces routinely operate alongside regional allies, strengthening shared commitments to regional stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific through integrated training and cooperation.



“The opportunity to work alongside the U.S. and Japanese is invaluable,” said Commodore Michael Harris, commander, Australian Joint Task Group. “Maintaining security and safety at sea requires navies to be able to cooperate seamlessly. The combined tasking between our navies demonstrates a high degree of interoperability and capability between Australia, the U.S. and Japan.”



Throughout the cooperative exercise period, participants will operate and train together, exercising integrated maritime operations in an all-domain warfighting environment. Professional integrated engagements allow the U.S. Navy and allies the opportunity to build upon existing strong relationships and improve collective readiness and response to any situation.



Australia and Japan have both fostered long-standing alliances with the United States. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the treaty of mutual cooperation and security between the United States and Japan.

More imagery fm the US-Australian-Japanese Philippine Sea #naval power demo 21 July. 1st view shows Japan's TERUZUKI D116, Australian HOBART 39, CANBERRA L02 and SIRIUS O299. next is Aussie frigate ARUNTA 151 with CANBERRA; last view is the group with carrier RONALD #REAGAN pic.twitter.com/OOpm4BsOEs — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) July 22, 2020

“I believe strengthening cooperation with the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy is vitally important for Japan, and also contributes to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific in the region,” said Capt. Sakano Yusuke, commander, Escort Division 4. “The experience in this exercise will give us tactical and operational advantages and make our friendships stronger, in addition to our regular joint exercises with both like-minded navies.”



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, consists of Carrier Air Wing 5, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). The ADF Joint Task Group comprises HMA Ships Canberra (L02), Hobart (DDG 39), Stuart (FFH 153), Arunta (FFH 151), and Sirius (O 266). Participating from the JMSDF is JS Teruzuki (DD 116).



"The high-end interoperability we enjoy with the JSMDF and ADF provides us the unique ability to meet at-sea and immediately operate at an advanced level. This highlights the enduring nature of our alliances with Japan and Australia," said Capt. Russ Caldwell, commanding officer, USS Antietam. "The United States is fortunate to routinely operate alongside its allies across the Indo-Pacific, and coordinated operations like these reinforce our mutual commitments to international maritime norms and promoting regional stability."



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed strike group and one of America’s most visible symbols of resolve. Operating together alongside allies from the ADF and JMSDF strengthens each nation’s collective commitment to international rules-based order.



(ends)



Australia, Japan and US Exercise in Philippine Sea

(Source Australian Department of Defence; issued July 21, 2020)

Australia, Japan and the US are currently conducting a trilateral passage in the Philippine Sea on the way to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) in Hawaii.



An Australian Defence Force (ADF) Joint Task Group has joined the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, which includes the United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam and guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki.



With HMA Ships Canberra, Hobart, Stuart, Arunta and Sirius taking part, the activity includes replenishment at sea, aviation operations, maritime manoeuvres and communications drills.



Commander of the Australian Joint Task Group, Commodore Michael Harris, said the opportunity to work alongside Japan and the US was invaluable.



“Maintaining security and safety at sea requires navies to be able to cooperate seamlessly,” Commodore Harris said.



“The combined activities between our navies demonstrates a high degree of interoperability and capability between Australia, Japan and the US.”



Captain Sakano Yusuke, Commander of Japan’s Escort Division 4, said strengthening cooperation with the US Navy and Royal Australian Navy is vitally important for Japan and contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



“The experience in this exercise will give us tactical and operational advantages and make our friendships stronger, in addition to our regular joint exercises with both like-minded navies,” Captain Sakano said.



US Navy Captain Russ Caldwell, Commanding Officer USS Antietam, said the US Navy routinely exercised with regional partners, showing their shared commitment to regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“The relationships we've developed enable us to meet at sea and immediately operate at an advanced level. This highlights the enduring nature of our alliances with Japan and Australia,” Captain Caldwell said.



"The United States is fortunate to routinely operate alongside its allies across the Indo-Pacific and coordinated operations like these reinforce our mutual commitment to international maritime norms and promoting regional stability.”



The trilateral passage is planned to conclude on 23 July 2020.



The Joint Task Group left Darwin on 5 July 2020 to begin a regional deployment to Southeast Asia and Hawaii.



The deployment demonstrates Australia’s enduring commitment to enhancing security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and increasing the capability and interoperability of the ADF.



-ends-



