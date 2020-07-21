By Order of the Commander-In-Chief of the Russian Navy, the Newest Frigate "Admiral Kasatonov" Has Been Accepted into the Navy

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 21, 2020)

The Admiral Kasatonov, the second Project 22350 Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, seen here undergoing sea trials in the Baltic Sea, has now been commissioned into the Russian Navy. (Twitter photo)

By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Evmenov, the newest frigate of project 22350, "Admiral Kasatonov", was accepted into the Navy. The ceremony of receiving the ship and raising the St. Andrew's flag on it took place on the Neva roadstead, where the ship came to participate in the Main Naval Parade.



"The frigate "Admiral Kasatonov", which successfully completed the state tests, was accepted into the Navy on the Neva roadstead, on the traverse of the Senate square. The Navy has been replenished with another ship that can effectively solve the tasks set in the far sea and ocean zones, " Admiral Nikolay Evmenov said.



According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, the frigate "Admiral Kasatonov" will take part in the Main Naval Parade, and the residents and guests of St. Petersburg will be able to see her in the heart of the city on the Neva.



Project 22350 frigates under construction at "Severnaya Verf" (United Shipbuilding Corporation) are ships of the far sea zone, carriers of high-precision weapons. They are effectively operated both individually and as part of groups of the Russian Navy.



Project 22350 frigates have a displacement of 5,000 tons, length — 135 m, width — 16 m, can reach speeds of about 30 knots, cruising range — 4.5 thousand miles, autonomy — 30 days, the crew of about 200 people.



