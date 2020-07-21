Pentagon Contract Announcement

Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $375,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a miniature self-defense missile.



The contract provides for the research and development of a flight-test ready missile.



The first task order is $93,380,234.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by October 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $26,712,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-20-D-0001).



