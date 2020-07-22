Designing the Next Generation Weather Satellite for US Space Force

(Source: Raytheon Intelligence & Space; issued July 22, 2020)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --- Raytheon Intelligence & Space will provide an initial prototype system design for the Next Generation Electro-Optical Infrared Weather Satellite for the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center. The satellite will provide the Department of Defense with Theater Weather Imaging and Cloud Characterization capabilities.



The DoD uses systems that collect and analyze Earth observations to report and predict the weather. The TWICC satellite will improve the data output from those systems, helping operators make better-informed decisions on how to execute missions.



“Our system will gather all the info needed to not only build an accurate weather forecast, but to really understand what’s going on in the atmosphere – both of which are essential to planning and executing a mission,” said Wallis Laughrey, vice president of Space and C2 Systems at RI&S. “Understanding clouds and cloud movement could be used for things as simple as route planning for air-to-air refueling or to know where clouds might be covering an area of interest.”



Raytheon Intelligence & Space will design TWICC in just eight months by leveraging technology and expertise from current weather systems like the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite and Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer.



The program will be awarded in three phases. The RI&S contract is through the initial prototype system design review. The second phase is final design review and the third is build, integration and launch.





Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 40 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $14 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2019 and has 35,700 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.



-ends-



