L3Harris Technologies Awarded $380 Million Contract for WESCAM MX Series

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 22, 2020)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- The Canadian Commercial Corp. (CCC) has awarded L3Harris Technologies an eight-year, $380 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to procure WESCAM MX-Series products and services in support of global U.S. Army surveillance and targeting operations.



The contract enables continued upgrades and support for the U.S. Army’s robust installed base of fixed-wing, aerostat and unmanned platforms while supporting expanding Foreign Military Sales (FMS) requirements.



L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-Series products have successfully supported U.S. Army aviation programs for more than two decades. WESCAM MX-Series systems have logged over 4 million hours of combat operations with the U.S. Army and continue to be a resource in on-going global intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.



The CCC is Canada’s government-to-government contracting organization for sales of defense and security technology and expertise from Canada. Each CCC contract provides the U.S. DOD with the Government of Canada’s assurance that the contract will be fulfilled in accordance with its terms and conditions.



