JSC Admiralty Shipyards Completed Factory Tests of Volkhov Submarine

(Source: Admiralty Shipyard; issued July 21, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Volkhov concluded a full month of builder’s sea trials on July 21, and will begin official Russian Navy trials in mid-August. She is the second of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines being built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet. (Admiralty photo)

The JSC Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard has completed the factory sea trials of the large Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine "Volkhov" for the Russian Navy.



Factory sea trials were carried out from June 18 to July 21. During this time, the hydro-acoustic system, radar and communications systems, submarine life support systems and others were tested. The ship successfully completed the planned dives.



All systems and mechanisms worked normally, in accordance with the stated tactical and technical characteristics.



In the near future, the Admiralty shipyards will begin preparing the Volkhov submarine for state tests, which are scheduled for mid-August. The next stage will be the transfer of the submarine to the Russian Navy.



The Volkhov submarine of Project 636.3 is the second in a series of six boats being built at Admiralty Shipyards for the Pacific Fleet; it was laid down in July 2017 and launched in December 2019.



At present, Magadan, the third submarine of the class, is completing the mating of three blocks, while mating of blocks of the fourth boat, Ufa, is scheduled for October this year.



The construction of a series for the Russian Pacific Fleet is proceeding well on schedule and, in accordance with contractual obligations, should be completed in 2022.



Submarines of the modified Project 636.3 have a higher (in comparison with previous projects) combat effectiveness. The optimal combination of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, a modern automated information and control system, powerful high-speed torpedo-missile weapons ensure the world priority of ships of this class in the field of non-nuclear submarine shipbuilding.



Admiralty Shipyards are the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class, and also provide their warranty and after-sales service.



The performance characteristics of Project 636 submarines are:

-- endurance at sea: 45 days;

-- working diving depth: 240 m;

-- maximum diving depth: 300 m;

-- diving range at economic speed: 400 miles;

-- cruising range in the RDP mode (with added fuel, at 7 kts): 7,500 miles;

-- surface displacement: 2,350 m³;

-- number of torpedo tubes: 6;

-- underwater speed: 18 knots;

-- Crew - 52 people.



-ends-



