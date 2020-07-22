Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 22, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $702,881,910 modification (P00042) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 for procurement of Hellfire missiles.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2010, 2011, 2018, 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $702,754,471 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



