Indra Will Reinforce Air Safety at Eleven Bases in South Korea

(Source: Indra; issued July 23, 2020)

MADRID --- The Ministry of Defence of South Korea has awarded Indra the supply and implementation of air traffic surveillance and management systems to reinforce safety and control of air operations at the main Air Force bases.



This project was awarded to Indra in an international tender in competition with the main defence and air traffic companies from USA and rest of the world and it is the first one entrusted to Indra by the Republic of South Korea Air Force (ROKAF).



The systems, to be delivered over four years, will help manage aircraft movements and improve the efficiency of the Air Force's missions.



The company will provide S-band primary radars, equipped with multiple modes of operation, which incorporate electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) based on frequency agility techniques. These systems will work in combination with secondary radars, with the capacity of Friend/Foe identification, which have different modes of interrogation, both civil and military.



The data collected by this equipment will be displayed on the air traffic management systems that the company will implement in the Air Force approach and tower centers at each base.



The military controllers will gain precision in identifying and knowing the position of each aircraft, and will give better support to pilots in their approach, landing and take-off maneuvers.



Indra will work on this project together with Korean companies with the aim of ensuring workload for the local industry.



The contract consolidates the company's position in the Asian country after completing the modernization of the systems that today manage and monitor air traffic in Seoul in 2018.



A few years earlier, the company had already implemented its radars at Jeju Island's airport to strengthen the safety of some of the busiest routes in the country and around the world.



Indra is a company with a strong presence in the Asia region, where it has already modernized air traffic management in China, Mongolia, Vietnam or Indonesia. It has also revamped urban transport systems in Malaysia, successfully commercialized its pilot training simulators in Malaysia and China, and provided support to companies of the energy sector in the region. The company has also supplied 3D defence radars to Thailand and other Pacific countries such as Australia.



Indra is one of the global leaders in the defence market and one of the companies coordinating the development of the FCAS air combat system, an advanced system based on a new generation aircraft that commands several unmanned aerial vehicles which will be supported by a combat cloud to interoperate with other platforms in real-time. The FCAS is currently the most ambitious and technologically advanced defence project underway in Europe.



