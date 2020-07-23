Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 23, 2020)

SRI International, Menlo Park, California, was awarded a $10,991,741 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Semantic Forensics (SemaFor) program.



The SemaFor program will develop technologies to automatically detect, attribute and characterize falsified, multi-modal media assets (e.g., text, audio, image, video) to defend against large-scale, automated disinformation attacks.



Work will be performed in Menlo Park, California; Baltimore, Maryland; Buffalo, New York; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with an expected completion date of July 2024.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,713,323 are being obligated at time of award.



This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 37 offers were received.



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0124).



-ends-



