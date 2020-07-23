Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 23, 2020)

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $425,870,432 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for development, production, deployment and support of the Expeditionary-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (E-LIDS).



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2025.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-D-0032).



-ends-



