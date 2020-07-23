U.S. Army Awards Distributed Common Ground System Capability Drop 2 to BAE Systems

(Source: BAE Systems; issued July 23, 2020)

The Intelligence Knowledge Environment is a framework of modular data and artificial intelligence analytic capabilities built to autonomously transform information into knowledge



The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems an initial order under its Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) Capability Drop 2 Program. The multiple award, Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity contract is worth up to $823 million, and provides enhanced intelligence to see and better understand threats and other relevant aspects of the operational environment.



The company’s solution for Capability Drop 2 is the Intelligence Knowledge Environment (IKE). It’s a software framework of modular data and artificial intelligence analytic capabilities built to autonomously transform information into knowledge.



“With a focus on a user-centric analyst experience, IKE rapidly transforms data into intelligence in an easy to learn and scalable manner,” said Dave Logan, vice president and general manager of C4ISR Systems at BAE Systems. “It helps analysts translate information into actionable intelligence using a collection of tools – some interactive, others that operate autonomously – to enhance the effectiveness of the analyst.”



The Capability Drop development model allows the Army to rapidly insert new technology upgrades to DCGS by breaking requirements into small bundles, enabling agile and rapid acquisition.



The company’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance systems provide robust processing and exploitation capabilities that enable the analysis of intelligence data from a variety of sources, in any mission environment.



BAE Systems developed the IKE framework at its site in San Diego, California.



-ends-



