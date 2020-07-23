Chile – F-16 Modernization

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 23, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Chile of equipment and related services for F-16 Modernization for an estimated cost of $634.70 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Chile has requested to buy equipment and related services for F-16 Modernization to include:



-- nineteen (19) Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS);

-- six (6) inert MK-82 (500LB) general purpose bomb bodies;

-- two (2) MXU-650KB Air Foil Groups (AFG);

-- forty-four (44) LN-260 Embedded GPS/INS (EGI);

-- forty-nine (49) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radios (MIDS JTRS).



Also included are avionics and Mode 5 equipment and software upgrades, integration, and test; software and software support; ARC-238 Radios; Combined Altitude Radar Altimeters (CARA); Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) support; Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) AN/APX-126 Combined Interrogator Transponders, cryptographic appliques, keying equipment, and encryption devices; weapon system spares and support; bomb components; High-Bandwidth Compact Telemetry Modules (HCTMs); secure communications and precision navigation equipment; aircraft displays; additional spare and repair/return parts; publications, charts, and technical documentation; integration and test equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $634.70 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in South America.



The proposed sale will improve Chile’s capability to meet current and future threats by modernizing its F-16 fleet, which will allow Chile to maintain sovereignty and homeland defense, increase interoperability with the United States and other partners, and deter potential adversaries. Chile will have no difficulty absorbing the upgrades into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Bethesda, MD. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



