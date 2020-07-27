Schiebel Pacific Teams with Raytheon Australia for Australian Army’s LAND 129 Phase 3

(Source: Schiebel; issued July 27, 2020)

NOWRA, Australia --- Schiebel Pacific and Raytheon Australia have teamed up for the LAND129 Phase 3 Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (TUAS) project for the Australian Army. The tender response was submitted last week.



The teaming couples Schiebel’s proven and world-class CAMCOPTER S-100 UAS with Raytheon Australia’s 20-year pedigree as a trusted, prime systems integrator across multiple domains. Together, the companies will deliver a solution that provides a highly capable, low risk offering that is intended to establish an enduring sovereign TUAS capability.



Schiebel Pacific has extensive experience in working with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and local industry. The Royal Australian Navy operates several systems at 822X Squadron, Nowra, New South Wales.



Fabian Knechtl, Managing Director of Schiebel Pacific, said: “We are very confident that the capability of the CAMCOPTER S-100, together with the proposed integration into existing ADF systems, is the best solution for the Australian Army. Additionally, Raytheon Australia’s pedigree and experience in sovereign complex systems integration makes them the perfect partner and our teaming will assure efficient and timely delivery to the ADF.



“We are fully committed to the Australian Government’s policy on Australian Industry Capability (AIC) and have already started the ‘transfer of knowledge’ to our local entity and our partners. Over the next several years, Schiebel Pacific will become known as a highly capable Australian UAS provider.”



The Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) UAS CAMCOPTER S-100 is a proven and reliable TUAS for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. With its small footprint and ability to operate from confined areas, it needs no prepared area or supporting equipment for take-off and landing and it can be set up and ready in 20 minutes. The S-100 operates day and night for up to 8 hours. The UAV has globally collected more than 100,000 flight hours so far.





Schiebel Pacific Pty Ltd (SPL), the Australian subsidiary of the Vienna-based Schiebel Group, demonstrates a commitment to local industry and is backed by Schiebel’s international reputation for quality defence products and exceptional after-sales services. The Australian base focuses on contract management, service provision, production and maintenance of the revolutionary CAMCOPTER S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS), providing the Pacific region with a permanent and comprehensive programme, logistics and sales hub.



