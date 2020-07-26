Arrival of the Nuclear Attack Submarine (SNA) Suffren in Toulon

PARIS --- On July 29, 2020, the Suffren, the first of six nuclear attack submarines in the Barracuda program, will arrive at the Toulon naval base to begin a new phase of testing in the Mediterranean Sea.Managed by the General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) and conducted by the French Navy, sea trials make it possible to verify the correct functioning of the various systems and equipment of the submarine, before its qualification and then its delivery to the French Navy, scheduled for 2020.The arrival of Suffren in Toulon marks an important stage in their testing program. On this occasion, the DGA and the French Navy are organizing on July 29 at 2:30 p.m. a press event with the chief weapons engineer Julie, director of the Barracuda program, the Capt. Axel Roche, commander of the Suffren, and the director of the Barracuda program of Naval Group Hervé Glandais.At the end of this, the director of the DGA Naval Techniques test and expertise center and an engineer participating in the tests aboard the Suffren will also be present to answer questions.-- July 28 @ 19:15 CET: added DGA tweet with photograph of Suffren's arrival in Toulon.-ends-