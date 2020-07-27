Defence Seeks Industry Partner to Build Future Australian Defence Force

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 27, 2020)

Defence is seeking an industry partner to assist with recruiting, growing and reshaping the future Australian Defence Force (ADF) workforce from Financial Year 2023/24 onwards.



Each year the ADF recruits thousands of people, partnering with industry to source the best available Australian talent to join its workforce of more than 86,000 people.



The range of opportunities on offer is diverse and the work undertaken to find the right people at the right time is large in scale, collaborative in nature and multifaceted.



The current recruiting services contract covers a broad range of services including marketing services, recruiting operations and candidate management, medical and psychological testing and assessment, ICT services, facilities, and administrative requirements.



The preferred supplier must assist Defence to draw on the full potential of the Australian population and attract individuals from a broad range of backgrounds, skill levels and interest.



Defence Force Recruiting is currently managed from its headquarters in Canberra and has a candidate relationship management centre and 16 recruiting centres across Australia, processing more than 70,000 enquires annually to fill vacancies across Navy, Army and Air Force.



Defence is providing significant lead-time for the future contract with a focus on maximising industry engagement and ensuring competition in the bid for the work.



An open market Request for Proposal will be released before September 2020, with a Request for Tender to a shortlist of capable companies to follow in mid-2021. A decision on the future supplier will occur in October 2022.



The current Recruiting Services Contract with Manpower Group will cease on 31 October 2022, Defence has extended the contract until June 2023 while the procurement process is underway.



-ends-



