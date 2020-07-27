Eisenhower Strike Group Conducts Strike Training in U.S. 6th Fleet

MEDITERRANEAN SEA --- Naval aircraft from Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW-3) conducted day and night precision-guided munition and live ordnance strikes on the Greek Karavia Range in the Mediterranean Sea, July 25-26, 2020.



In addition to the expenditure of unguided and guided rockets, laser training rounds, and other ordnance on the Karavia Range, CVW-3 participated in air-to-air combat maneuvers and tactical training with Hellenic Navy F-16s.



“Being able to practice air-to-air combat with a foreign partner and then immediately transition to an air-to-ground weapons release is what flying the F/A-18 is all about,” said a CVW-3 department head.



The training opportunity allowed pilots to gain tactical proficiency and remain engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure our NATO Allies and partners, deter our adversaries, and defend U.S. national security interests in an increasingly complex security environment.



“The Karavia Range provides a truly unique training opportunity,” said Capt. Trevor Estes, commander, CVW-3. “It gives my pilots the ability to train with precision-guided live ordnance in order to maintain current readiness levels and assure that the striking arm of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will continue to be functionally sharp throughout our sustainment period at home.”



The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations in U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



Squadrons of CVW-3, commanded by Estes and embarked on Dwight D. Eisenhower, include Strike Fighter Squadrons “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32, “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, “Wildcats” of VFA-131, “Rampagers” of VFA-83, and “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-7, “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron HSM-74, “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron VAW-123, “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ-130, and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron VRC-40 “Rawhides.”



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operation, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



