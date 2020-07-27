Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 27, 2020)

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $529,058,476 modification (P00202) to contract W52P1J-10-C-0062 for Kuwait base operations and security support services.



Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2021.



Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $248,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



