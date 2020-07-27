The Netherlands – AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 27, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands of sixteen (16) AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $39 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Netherlands has requested to buy sixteen (16) AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). Also included are containers, weapon systems support and support equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $39 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Northern Europe.



The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to meet current and future threats by deterring regional threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and enable interoperability and standardization between the armed forces of the Netherlands and the United States. The Netherlands, which already maintains AMRAAM missiles, will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded



