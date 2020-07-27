Ferry of Rafale

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 27, 2020)





The ferry of the aircraft is planned in two stages and will be undertaken by the pilots of the IAF, who have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft. The Air to Air Refuelling planned during the first leg of the ferry will be undertaken by these pilots with dedicated tanker support from the French Air Force.

Indian Air Force appreciates the support provided by French Air Force for our Rafale journey back home. @Armee_de_lair @Indian_Embassy @Dassault_OnAir #Rafale#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/7Ec8oqOJmr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2020

The aircraft are likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on 29 Jul 20 subject to weather. No 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”, is being raised at this base equipped with Rafale aircraft.



(ends)

Delivery of 5 Rafale Aircraft and Health Cooperation with India

(Source: French Ministry of the Armed Forces; issued July 27, 2020)

On Monday July 27, the first five Rafale aircraft acquired by India took off from Mérignac for India.



These five Rafale will be accompanied by two A330 Phénix MRTTs, one of which will transport health assistance as part of the fight against the COVID-19. This assistance consists of testing equipment and respirators, as well as a detachment of experts.



Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomes this mission with the dual objective: “France is fully mobilizing alongside India. I am proud that Rafale deliveries are starting, embodying the strength of our strategic partnership. In addition, the exchange of good practices between armed forces regarding the management of the Covid will be beneficial to all."



French forces are supporting the ferrying of the five Rafale aircraft from France to India. This concerns the delivery of the first five Rafale under the contract signed between India and France in 2016 for the delivery of 36 Rafale. The five aircraft are refueled in flight by an A330 Phénix.



This mission will be used to provide health assistance to India in the fight against COVID-19, in coordination with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, by:



-- transporting all equipment and personnel dedicated to this mission using an A330 Phénix (MRTT): 70 respirators and 100,000 test kits.

-- providing part of the team of health experts: 10 SSA soldiers and armies.

-- presenting the capacities and operating methods that the armed forces can use in this type of crisis in support of civilian health authorities and to ensure the continuity of their operations.



The experience feedback ("Retex") produced by the Ministry of the Armed Forces will thus be shared with our Indian partner.



-ends-



