Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contracts Valued in Excess of $220 Million to Support Critical U.S. Naval Defense Platforms

DAVIDSON, N.C. --- Curtiss-Wright Corporation today announced that it has been awarded contracts valued in excess of $220 million to provide propulsion valves, pumps and advanced instrumentation and control systems for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine, Columbia-class submarine and Ford-class aircraft carrier programs.



The awards were received from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) and General Dynamics Electric Boat to support ship construction, spare parts and submarine back-fit procurements.



“Curtiss-Wright is proud to have been awarded these important naval defense contracts, building upon our long-standing relationship with the U.S. Nuclear Navy and reflecting our ongoing support of these critical naval defense platforms, which continue to receive strong Congressional support,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “We look forward to delivering the most advanced, reliable and vital technologies and remain well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of our U.S. naval fleet.”



Curtiss-Wright is performing this work at its facilities in New York and Pennsylvania within the Company’s Defense and Power Segments. Engineering and manufacturing has commenced and will continue through 2024.



For over 60 years, Curtiss-Wright has ensured safe, reliable operations by supplying innovative, high-performance products for every nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier commissioned by the U.S. Navy. In addition, Curtiss-Wright technologies, such as power-dense motors and enhanced valve designs, enable more efficient operations, reduce manpower and cost, and increase safety.





Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,900 people worldwide.



