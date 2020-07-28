Kuwait – M1A2K Training Ammunition

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 28, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait of various M1A2K training ammunition and related equipment for an estimated cost of $59.6 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Kuwait has requested to buy

-- ten thousand two hundred sixty (10,260) 120mm M865 Target Practice Cone Stabilized Discarding Sabot Tracer (TPCSDS-T) Cartridges and

-- nine thousand eight hundred ten (9,810) 120mm M1002 Target Practice Multipurpose Tracer (TPMP-T) Cartridges.



Also included are two hundred fifteen thousand (215,000) 50 Caliber, 4 Ball, 1 Tracer Cartridges; six hundred thousand (600,000) 7.62mm 4 Ball, M80/1 Tracer, M62 Linked Cartridges; containers; munitions; support and test equipment; integration and test support; spare and repair parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $59.6 million.



The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale will improve Kuwait’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling continued employment of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank and supporting modernization of the country’s tank fleet. The training ammunition will be used to qualify Kuwait’s M1A2 tanks, which will enhance Kuwait’s ability to protect border regions and key land-based infrastructure. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing these training rounds into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, York, PA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Kuwait.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



