Iran Conducts Military Exercise with Mock U.S. Aircraft Carrier in Persian Gulf

(Source: Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty; issued July 28, 2020)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a mock U.S. aircraft carrier during military exercises in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.Footage of the drills broadcast on state television on July 28 showed the missile fired from a helicopter leaving a trail of smoke before appearing to smash into the side of the fake warship.Other footage from the exercise dubbed Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet) showed speedboats encircling the replica, commandos rappelling onto the deck of the vessel, and scuba forces underwater.Antiaircraft batteries were seen firing from a location that the report described as being near the port city of Bandar Abbas.Land-based trucks also launched missiles and troops used shoulder-fired missiles.The U.S. Navy condemned the "irresponsible and reckless behavior by Iran,” calling it an attempt "to intimidate and coerce."The military exercise comes a day after satellite images provided by U.S.-based space technology firm Maxar Technologies showed Iran placed the replica of a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz.Tehran, which opposes the presence of U.S. and Western navies in the Gulf, frequently holds naval war games in the strategic strait, through which 20 percent of all traded oil passes.