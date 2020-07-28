Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 28, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York, is awarded an $18,100,000 modification (P00015) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0013.



This modification provides non-recurring efforts and modifies three Lot 14 MH-60R helicopters to the initial India configuration in support of the MH-60R modification program for the government of India.



Work will be performed in Owego, New York (95%); and Stratford, Connecticut (5%), and is expected to be completed by March 2022.



Foreign Military Sales funds for $18,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



