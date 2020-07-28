GA-ASI Selected for Further Skyborg Vanguard Development

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.; issued July 28, 2020)

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is pleased to announce the recent award of an indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) for the Skyborg Vanguard Program.



Skyborg is an autonomy-focused capability that aims to integrate attritable, autonomous unmanned aircraft with open mission systems to enable manned-unmanned teaming. According to the AFLCMC’s press release, this program will provide a “game-changing capability to the warfighter.”



“We appreciate the opportunity to continue work on the Skyborg Vanguard program,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “We are always looking for innovative, affordable ways to significantly increase USAF capabilities that address new mission challenges.”



GA-ASI was one of four companies selected for further support to the program. These initial awards establish a vendor pool that will continue to compete for up to $400 million in subsequent delivery orders under the Skyborg Vanguard Program.





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.



