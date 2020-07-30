Meggitt PLC Signs a Three Year Continuation Defence Contract with Northrop Grumman Corporation for the Supply of Fuel Bladders

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued July 30, 2020)

Meggitt PLC has received a three year continuation contract with Northrop Grumman Corporation for the supply of fuel bladders on the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The contract is valued at around $20 million and deliveries are scheduled to commence this month.



Using innovative polyurethane technology, Meggitt’s fuel bladders offer a long-life, lightweight solution that is highly flexible, durable and maintenance-free. Their unique self-sealing properties have proved fundamental in safeguarding both crew and aircraft from the impact of ground fire, ensuring a safe return to base.



Chris Allen, President of Meggitt’s Airframe division said, “The F/A-18 Super Hornet is the tactical aircraft of choice for the US Navy. We are very proud that our innovative fuel cell technology has been selected to support this next generation fighter, protecting both pilots and aircraft in mission critical situations around the world.”



-ends-



