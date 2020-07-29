Leonardo and Crowdstrike Collaborate to Strengthen Organizations’ Security Posture

ROME --- Leonardo, a global high-technology company, today announced a partnership with cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. The collaboration will make the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform available to Leonardo customers and offer a combined solution portfolio that provides all stages of threat response, including identification, protection, detection, response and remediation.



As businesses throughout the globe have transitioned employees to remote work and moved more of their operations outside corporate offices, security gaps in corporate networks have been exposed. As such, adversaries around the world have quickly taken advantage of the chaos.



The cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform is a transformative solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and unifies next-generation antivirus (NGAV), IT hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting via a single, intelligent agent to stop breaches in today’s complex threat environment. As such, the security challenges associated with today’s workforce are best solved by a platform-centric, cloud-native approach, such as CrowdStrike Falcon.



Combined with the expertise of Leonardo’s cybersecurity operation centres and its network of security professionals, CrowdStrike Falcon will be available for use by public-sector and private national organisations, which operate both critical and strategic services. Together, the partners will strengthen organisations’ security posture to effectively detect, prevent and remediate attacks.



“CrowdStrike’s holistic approach to cyber threats fits perfectly with Leonardo’s, managing protection across the entire threat lifecycle and multiple cyber threat landscapes. We are excited to work alongside CrowdStrike and are looking forward to expanding and enhancing our cybersecurity capabilities through this collaboration,” said Aldo Sebastiani, senior vice president cybersecurity & digital competence centre at Leonardo. "In our experience, an effective defence against cyber threats starts with creating the environment and conditions under which it’s possible to detect and respond to an attack. Readiness is one of our key values, driven by our experience in defending our own networks and bolstered by a trusted relationship with the security community. From today, in partnership with CrowdStrike, Leonardo will be able to offer even more value to its customers and stakeholders in the war against cyberattacks."



Leonardo is a global security leader and works with national and supranational organisations to keep critical infrastructure safe from cyber threats. It is the cybersecurity partner of NATO, protecting alliance networks around the world, and works with businesses, governments and national security agencies in countries including Italy and the UK.



“We are proud to partner with an industry leader like Leonardo to provide world-class protection against a threat environment that continues to grow in complexity,” said Amanda Adams, senior director, Europe alliances, CrowdStrike. “As cyber adversaries continue to advance their techniques to evade security controls, speed and agility are of the utmost importance in empowering organisations to quickly spot and stop breaches. Through this partnership, CrowdStrike and Leonardo are providing customers with comprehensive visibility and real-time threat detection for fast investigation and response of malicious activity at scale, enabling them to stop adversaries in their tracks.”



