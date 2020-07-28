Servicemen and Aircraft of the Turkish Armed Forces Arrive in Nakhchivan

(Source: Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence; issued July 28, 2020)

By ferrying troops and T-129 ATAK attack helicopters to Azerbaijan with its Airbus A400M aircraft, Turkey has demonstrated a new and significant regional deployment capability. (Azerbaijan MoD photo)

A group of servicemen and the aircraft of the Turkish Armed Forces participating in the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises arrived in Nakhchivan.



The exercises will be held in accordance with the Agreement on Military Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey and according to the annual plan in our country from July 29 to August 10.



During the solemn welcoming ceremony for the servicemen participating in the exercises, which took place at the military airfield of the Combined Arms Army, the national anthems of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan were performed.







Military, attack and combat helicopters of the Turkish Armed Forces arrived on a military transport aircraft, are brought to a state of readiness for Live-Fire Flight-Tactical Exercises at the military airfield of the Combined Arms Army.



