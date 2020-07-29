Another Stage In E-99 Modernization Project Concluded

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued July 29, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The first E-99 airborne early warning aircraft upgraded by Embraer for the Brazilian Air Force shown just after going through the pain shop at the company’s facility in Sao Paolo. (BR AF photo)

The Modernization Project of the E-99 aircraft concluded, last Friday (24), at the Embraer facilities in São José dos Campos, in São Paulo (SP) state, with the painting process of the first unit that will be delivered to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).



The completion of this stage is a milestone for the project and confirms yet another step towards the technological update of the vectors of the Force.



The E-99M project was started in 2012 and is carried out by the Combat Aircraft Program Coordinating Committee (COPAC) with Embraer and international suppliers such as SAAB, AeroElectronica International (AELI) and Rohde & Schwarz. In addition to modernization and updating of mission systems and related subsystems, the project also has technology transfer agreements that will enable technological advances of Brazilian defense industry.



The project manager, Lieutenant Colonel Aviator Fabio Pires Vieira, clarified the importance of completing another stage of the project. "The conclusion of this stage is an important indication that, despite all the adversities faced due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the aircraft will be delivered for operational use this year, as planned," he said.



The use of AEW & C aircraft is indispensable in a scenario of aerial operations, given the flexibility of positioning the aircraft together with the ability to detect traffic at low altitude, allowing radar coverage of the areas of interest of the Air Force Command (COMAER) , in addition to aircraft control, regardless of the Command and Control structure on the ground.



The modernization of the E-99's airborne sensors will allow the Brazilian Air Force to expand its capability to carry out Flight Control and Alarm missions and Electronic Reconnaissance, among others.



