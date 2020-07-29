Combat Crews of Pantsir-S1 Anti-Aircraft Missile and Gun Systems (AMGS) of the Tactical Group of the Northern Fleet Fired on the Arctic Island of Kotelny

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 29, 2020)

Servicemen of the tactical group of the Northern Fleet, stationed at the Arctic base Northern Clover on Kotelny Island in the Laptev Sea, have completed combat training missions for the defence of the coast from the landing of a mock enemy landing force.



During the exercise, the combat crews of the battery, consisting of Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, successfully fired at targets simulating enemy equipment. Models of armored personnel carriers located at a distance of up to three kilometers were used as targets. All targets were hit by the artillery of the complex.



The shooting was carried out in a difficult meteorological situation, with a strong gusty wind up to 20 meters per second and an air temperature of about zero degrees.



The tactical group of the Northern Fleet on Kotelny Island, in addition to the Arctic version of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, also has Bastion anti-ship anti-aircraft missile systems, which makes it possible to reliably ensure the security of the Russian sector of the Arctic and a section of the Northern Sea Route in the zone of responsibility of the tactical group.



