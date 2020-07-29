Northrop Grumman to Provide Key Electronic Warfare Capabilities for AC/MC-130J Aircraft

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued July 29, 2020)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation has been selected to provide the prime mission equipment for the Sierra Nevada Corporation-led AC/MC-130J Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM) program. Northrop Grumman’s RFCM system utilizes the latest in antenna, amplifier and electronics technology. This technology provides superior situational awareness and better enables aircraft survivability in operationally relevant environments.



“With the radio frequency threat growing, modern electromagnetic spectrum protection for AC/MC-130J operators worldwide is essential,” said Jim Conroy, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. “Our product line approach to the RFCM program is mature and in use throughout our electronic warfare systems.”



The modular, open systems approach to the suite is designed to provide radar warning, threat identification and countermeasure capabilities today, while allowing for the flexibility to adapt to future threats. The system is applicable to both U.S. and international customers and represents the latest upgrade to Northrop Grumman’s RFCM product line.



Northrop Grumman has deep expertise in electronic warfare systems for land, sea and air. Covering the full spectrum of operations from self-protection to electronic attack, the company’s systems are preparing warfighters for multi-domain operations. Among these systems are the F-16 electronic warfare suite, AN/APR-39 family of radar warning receivers and pod-based self-protection.





Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.



-ends-



