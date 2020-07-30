SFO Charges GPT and Three Individuals Following Corruption Investigation

(Source: UK Serious Fraud Office; issued July 30, 2020)

The Serious Fraud Office has brought charges against GPT Special Project Management Ltd and three individuals in connection with its investigation into allegations concerning the conduct of GPT’s business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



GPT, Jeffrey Cook, former Managing Director of GPT, and John Mason, the financial officer and part owner of the foreign-registered companies Simec and Duranton, subcontractors to GPT, have been charged with corruption between January 2007 and December 2012 in relation to contracts awarded to GPT in respect of work carried out for the Saudi Arabian National Guard.



Jeffrey Cook has also been charged with misconduct in public office between September 2004 and November 2008 in relation to commission paid to him on contracts he placed with ME Consultants Ltd for the Ministry of Defence by which he was employed. Terence Dorothy has been charged with aiding and abetting that offence.



The case against all four will be listed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 14 September.



Notes to editors:

-- GPT, Jeffrey Cook and John Mason have been charged jointly with one count of corruption, contrary to section 1 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1906.

-- Jeffrey Cook has been charged with misconduct in public office, contrary to Common Law, and Terence Dorothy has been charged with aiding and abetting that offence.

-- The SFO opened its investigation into GPT in August 2012.

-- As criminal proceedings are live the SFO cannot comment further. The strict liability rule of the Contempt of Court Act applies.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In its first-half financial statement, released today, Airbus makes the following comment on the SFO’s investigation:

“The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has requisitioned GPT Special Project Management Ltd.

(GPT) to appear in court for prosecution on a single corruption-related charge.

GPT is a UK company that operated in Saudi Arabia which was acquired by Airbus in 2007 and ceased operations in April 2020.

The SFO’s investigation related to contractual arrangements originating prior to GPT’s acquisition and continuing thereafter.

A resolution of GPT, whatever its form, will not affect the 31 January 2020 UK Deferred Prosecution Agreement and a value has been provisioned in the Airbus accounts (3).)



