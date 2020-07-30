Viking Renews Twin Otter Series 400 “Maintenance Plus” Support Contract with Peru Air Force

(Source: Viking Air Limited; issued July 30, 2020)

The Peruvian Air Force operates 12 DeHavilland Canada Twin Otter light utility aircraft, for which Viking Air is now the Original Equipment Manufacturer since its purchase of the business when DHC went out of business. (Peruvian AF photo)

CALGARY, Alberta --- Viking Air Limited of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, and the Fuerza Aerea del Peru (FAP) have renewed their comprehensive Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft support contract originally initiated in 2016 for a further five years under Viking’s Maintenance Plus (M+) Program.



The FAP operates twelve Series 400 Twin Otters that provide civil protection, environmental monitoring, critical infrastructure support and emergency medevac services in the remote Amazonian regions of northeast Peru.



Viking specifically developed the M+ program to meet FAP’s requirements for a single-contract instrument that provides budget predictability, a streamlined procurement process for continuous flow of factory-new spare parts, up-to-date technical publications, on-site technical training, and digital tools for monitoring scheduled maintenance events.



Since implementing the initial Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) support contract in 2016, Viking’s M+ program has helped the FAP maintain spare part inventory levels with minimal bureaucracy, maximize its Series 400 Twin Otter fleet utilization, and increase dispatch reliability rates to further enable the organization’s critical operational and training requirements.



“As the OEM for the De Havilland Twin Otter, we are continuously evolving our customer support offerings to help operators manage their fleets with safety and efficiency in mind,” commented Gregory Davis, Viking’s vice president Customer Service & Product Support.



“Our Maintenance Plus program is one example of how we work with customers to understand their needs and develop custom support services to suit them. We are proud to continue providing this comprehensive service to the FAP.”





The Fuerza Aerea del Peru’s purchase of twelve Series 400 Twin Otters is Viking’s largest single-customer order of new production aircraft to date. Delivered between 2011 and 2014, the aircraft are configured with land gear and floats to provide critical infrastructure support, medevac services, environmental monitoring, civil protection and troop transportation to remote regions in northeast Peru.



