PLA Navy's New Warplanes Trained in South China Sea: Defense Ministry

(Source: Xinhua; issued July 31, 2020)

BEIJING --- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has carried out intensive training for its new warplanes, including the H-6G and H-6J bombers, in the South China Sea, a defense ministry spokesperson said Thursday.



The training was a routine part of the Navy's annual plan, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.



The training helped to improve the technical and tactical skills of pilots and the all-weather combat capability of the Navy, Ren added.



