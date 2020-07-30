Philippines – Scout, Assault, and Light Support Boats with Armaments and Accessories

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 30, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Philippines of Scout, Assault, and Light Support Boats with armaments and related equipment for an estimated cost of $126 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Philippines has requested to buy one hundred fifty-six (156) M240B 7.62x51mm machine guns.



Also included are:

-- thirty-six (36) 9M Scout Boats (SB);

-- thirty-six (36) 10M Assault Boats (AB);

-- eighteen (18) 16M Light Support Boats (LSB);

-- thirty-six (36) units of Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) 280HD;

-- twenty-four (24) M2A1 .50 caliber machine guns;

-- thirty-six (36) M134D-M, 7.62x51mm, 6-barrel rotary Gatling guns;

-- three hundred ninety-nine (399) NFS-NVG/IR Lasers (AN/PVS-14 and AN/PEQ-15);

-- one hundred two (102) Thermal Imager Scope (handheld);

-- two hundred ten (210) Heavy Thermal Weapon Sights (AN/PAS-13);

-- ninety (90) Harris Falcon III RF-7850M radios;

-- two hundred seventy (270) Harris Falcon III RF-7850S radios;

-- boat spare parts; spare engines and engine components; safety and rescue equipment; training; contractor engineering technical services; engineering technical assistance; transportation cost services, and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated cost is $126 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in South-East Asia.



The proposed sale will improve the Philippines’ capability to meet current and future threats by force multiplying the Army’s present ability to operate and control both inland and coastal waterways of southern Philippines. The Philippines will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor for the Scout and Assault Boats will be Willard Marine Inc., Anaheim, CA. The principal contractor for the Light Support Boat will be determined through an open competition contract. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by Philippines will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of one (1) additional U.S. contractor representative to the Republic of the Philippines for a duration of five (5) years to provide maintenance and logistical support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



