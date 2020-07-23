German Army to Receive Further LEGUAN Bridge Layers

(Source: Krauss Maffei Wegmann; issued July 23, 2020)

MUNICH/KOBLENZ, Germany --- The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has commissioned Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to supply additional Leguan bridge laying systems to the German Army. The contract covers 24 Leguan systems on the Leopard 2 chassis, training simulators, ancillary equipment and transport systems.



The bridge layers are expected to be delivered to the Bundeswehr between 2023 and 2028. The order volume amounts to approx. EUR 280 million.



The Leguan is capable of transporting and laying one bridge in the military load class MLC80 (about 72 tons) with a length of 26 metres, or alternatively two bridges with a length of 14 metres each, all under combat conditions.



The Bundeswehr is thus further expanding its ability to ford water and cross gaps in terrain, even with heavy equipment. Germany had warranted this capability to NATO within the scope of its participation in the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The Bundeswehr is thus making a major contribution to the future mobility of European NATO forces.



In total, armies from 19 different countries deploy the Leguan bridge laying system on the most diverse mobility platforms. The Leguan on Leopard 2 chassis has nine users.





Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a member of the German-French defense technology group KNDS, leads the European market for highly protected wheeled and tracked vehicles. At locations in Germany, Brazil, Greece, Mexico, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the USA more than 4.000 employees develop, manufacture and support a product portfolio ranging from air-transportable, highly protected wheeled vehicles through reconnaissance, anti-aircraft and artillery systems to main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and bridge-laying systems.



