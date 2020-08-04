Indra Takes on a Greater Role in the New AESA Radar Design for the Eurofighter, Among the World’s Most Sophisticated Systems

MADRID --- The company, the Eurofighter’s second biggest avionics supplier, has consolidated its participation in developing the new version of the AESA electronic scanning radar



It will be taking part in all system development phases, having design authority over several new modules, and taking over responsibility for certain critical functions.



Spain has selected Indra, a leading multinational technology and consulting company, as the national company to perform the development of the radar for the Eurofighter in consortium with the german company Hensoldt Sensors GmbH.



This programme will deliver one of the world’s most sophisticated AESA electronic scanning radars and augment the operational capacity of Spanish and German Eurofighters. The program also has the long-term goal of consolidating national sovereignty over the radar's development within the operation.



The company is taking on a key role alongside Hensoldt in all the system design phases, and is set to ramp up its industrial participation in its development.



Indra will be leading the development of key functionalities, taking advantage of its expertise in electronic warfare, operating modes and the capabilities of the new technology built into in the radar.



This know-how will strengthen its position as designer and supplier to airborne radar programs deployed in latest-generation aircraft.



The new E-Scan Common Radar System MK. 1 (ECRS MK1) will provide top-tier capabilities to the Eurofighters of the Spanish and German air forces.



The system will drastically improve the aircraft’s operating capacities and counter-defense systems. It will bolster air-to-air and air-to-surface identification and detection, increase its capacity to resist attacks attempting to interfere with its systems, by using countermeasures based on the latest-generation electronic defence techniques. The radar system will also possess electronic disturbance and listening capabilities.



Indra's participation in the new program will encompass all life cycle phases, from the design and development subject to the current contract, to production and future operation, development and support.



The contract will allow Indra to create long-term highly-skilled jobs, in addition to reinforcing its technological expertise and role as a key supplier in the field of airborne sensors, as well as the leader of the Sensors technological pillar within the FCAS program.



The work Indra is doing in the ongoing development of this aircraft lends continuity to the role the company has been playing for decades as the second largest avionics supplier in the Eurofighter program.



In addition to the Captor radar and the Praetorian DASS, Indra is a key supplier of the Eurofighter in the development of its communications subsystems, flight and weapons control, navigation, engine and other utilities control, among other equipment. In the same vein, Indra solutions are part of the simulation and training systems, while in the operational phase, they are a benchmark for improving the availability of the platform.





