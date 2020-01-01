Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 04, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York, is awarded an $181,744,524 modification (P00016) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-19-C-0013.



This modification provides for the production, delivery and integration of 24 Airborne Low Frequency Sonars (ALFS) for the government of India; eight ALFS for the Navy and seven ALFS for the government of Denmark, into MH-60R Seahawk aircraft.



Work will be performed in Brest, France (77%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (15%); and Owego, New York (8%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,280,928 and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $144,463,596 will be obligated at time of award, $37,280,928 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



