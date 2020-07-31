The French Ministry of the Armed Forces Receives Its First Light Surveillance and Reconnaissance Aircraft

(Source: French Ministry of the Armed Forces; issued Aug. 05, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The French Air Force has taken delivery of the first two Beechcraft King Air 350 twin turboprop aircraft, designated “Avion Léger de Surveillance et de Reconnaissance” and outfitted for ISR missions. (FR AF photo)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomes the reception by the General Directorate of Armaments (DGA), on July 31, 2020, of the first of the two Avion Léger de Surveillance et de Reconnaissance (Light Surveillance and Reconnaissance Aircraft, ALSR) ordered in June 2016 from the companies Sabena Technics and Thales. These two aircraft are intended for the Air Force.



The ALSR is capable of performing intelligence missions with a small logistics footprint and ease of deployment.



The 2019-2025 Military Programming Law (LPM) provides for a fleet of eight ALSRs to be delivered by 2030.



As part of the defense component of the aerospace support plan, the order for the third ALSR will be brought forward with a view to early delivery in 2023 instead of 2027 as initially planned.



The ALSR system consists of a Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft and various pieces of equipment to perform intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance missions.



The ALSR will be implemented by the Air Force for the benefit of French military intelligence. They will complement other intelligence means present in the theaters of external operations (drones, Rafale, Atlantique 2, etc.).



Main features of the ALSR system:

-- Wing span: 17 m

-- Length: 14 m

-- Height: 4.3 m

-- Engine: 2 x Pratt & Whitney PT6A-60A



