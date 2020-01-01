Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 05, 2020)

Kellogg Brown and Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a $75,000,000 maximum amount, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity job order contract for construction projects at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti.



No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed in Djibouti, Africa.



The work to be performed provides for various renovations, repairs, maintenance, replacements, alterations, demolition and construction projects for Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti. The construction may include minor alteration, repair of real property (industrial and commercial) and utilities.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and work is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 military operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award for the guaranteed minimum and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N and military construction (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and six proposals were received.



The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Europe Africa Central, is the contracting activity (N33191-20-D-0811).



-ends-



