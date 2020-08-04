Production of Armoured Combat Support Vehicles Begins

(Source: Government of Canada; issued Aug 04, 2020)

Production of 360 ACSV vehicles ordered in September 2019 has now started; the new vehicles will replace the current fleet of armoured support vehicles, comprising LAV II Bison and M113 Tracked LAV, which have already been reconfigured and life-extended. (GD image)

OTTAWA, ON --- Production on the first Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) has begun in London, Ontario at the General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada manufacturing facilities. These new vehicles will fulfill a variety of combat support roles such as that of Troop/Cargo Vehicle (TCV), ambulance, command post, and mobile repair and recovery.



The contract for this project was awarded last September, and since then, a number of subcontracts have been awarded by General Dynamics to allow work to start. These subcontracts represent over $137 million in investments to more than 30 Canadian businesses from coast to coast to coast, creating and sustaining over 400 jobs across the country.



This is a big step forward as the government continues to deliver on Strong, Secure, Engaged, Canada’s first fully costed and funded defence policy. As per the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, General Dynamics will re-invest an amount equal to the value of the contract to create and sustain well-paying jobs across the country.



These vehicles will replace the current fleets of M113 Tracked Light Armoured Vehicle (TLAV) and the LAV II Bison. The first vehicle is expected roll off the production line this December, with deliveries occurring through February 2025. Testing, training, and procurement of spare parts will be required before the initial vehicles are distributed to Canadian Armed Forces bases in 2022.



“These vehicles will form the backbone of the Army’s combat support fleet, and be used on a wide range of operations including domestic disaster relief and international peace support missions. Work on the vehicles has started years earlier than expected and ensures that we continue to support well-paying Canadian jobs and critical innovation in communities across the country,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



Quick facts



-- The current fleet of armoured support vehicles is comprised of the LAV II Bison and the M113 Tracked LAV, which have already been reconfigured and life-extended.



-- A contract was awarded to General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada on September 5, 2019. This contract has a value of approximately $2 billion (taxes included) for 360 ACSV, initial spare parts, technical manuals, and training.



-- Subcontracts have been awarded to companies in seven provinces, and vary in value from $38,800 to $24,000,000.



-- The CAF’s Armoured Combat Support Vehicles will be available in eight variants, providing services such as: ambulances, vehicle recovery, engineering, mobile repair, electronic warfare, troop carrying, and command posts.



-- This fleet can be used in a wide variety of roles, such as part of Canada’s contribution to NATO’s assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe, or in the Canadian Armed Forces’ response to natural disasters in Canada.



-- The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy is the government’s main tool for ensuring economic benefits from large defence procurements, and it means that the supplier will reinvest an amount equal to the value of this contract – dollar-for-dollar – back into the Canadian economy.



-- The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to this contract, ensuring that General Dynamics will invest 100 percent of the value of the contract back into the Canadian economy, providing opportunities for Canadian small and medium businesses, and supporting innovation and skills development for Canadian workers.



-ends-



