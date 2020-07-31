Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2020)

The Boeing Co, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $265,022,000 firm-fixed-price, delivery order contract modification (P00001) to contract H92241-19-F-0091 for the procurement of nine MH-47G Chinook aircraft in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).



This modification raises the contract ceiling to $285,800,000. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $265,022,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park and is expected to be completed February 2023. This contract is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1.



USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



(ends)





Boeing Receives $265 Million Chinook Helicopter Order from U.S. Army Special Operations

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 31, 2020)