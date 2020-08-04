Improving Aviation Support for Our Special Forces

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Aug 04, 2020)

A Request for Proposal to improve aviation support for Australia’s new Special Forces helicopters are now open to Australian defence industry.



Industry options will be explored by Defence for an agile upgrade pathway for the new fleet of light helicopters sought under LAND2097 Phase 4.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC welcomed the opening of the invitation to Australian industry, which will help ensure Australia’s helicopters remain at the cutting edge of Special Operations Aviation.



“Australian industry have unique capabilities to offer the ADF and the broader global military light helicopter market in the design and manufacture of aviation systems,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Small Australian companies are already competing on the world stage, providing innovative solutions to special mission aircraft.



“The opportunity to harness these skills and grow them through collaboration on the special operations helicopter will benefit the ADF and local defence industry.”



This follows a Request for Tender for a new fleet of helicopters and an initial support contract released earlier this year.



The Request for Proposals has been released to market and will remain open for one month, with proposals to be evaluated by the end of 2020.



In response to advances in technology and adaptation to the regional security environment, minor modifications and the development of new capabilities are expected to be required on an annual basis.



-ends-



