Pentagon Awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX Launch Contracts (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published August 7, 2020)

By Joey Roulette





The contracts are for launch service orders beginning in 2022 and allocate $337 million to ULA, a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, and $316 million to SpaceX for the first missions of roughly 34 total that the two rocket firms will support through 2027.



ULA will receive a contract for approximately 60% of those launch service orders using its next-generation Vulcan rocket while Musk’s SpaceX, using its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, will receive approximately 40%, the Air Force’s acquisition chief Will Roper told reporters on Friday. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Reuters website.



(ends)



WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Elon Musk’s SpaceX $653 million in combined military launch contracts under the Pentagon’s next-generation, multibillion-dollar launch capability program.The contracts are for launch service orders beginning in 2022 and allocate $337 million to ULA, a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, and $316 million to SpaceX for the first missions of roughly 34 total that the two rocket firms will support through 2027.ULA will receive a contract for approximately 60% of those launch service orders using its next-generation Vulcan rocket while Musk’s SpaceX, using its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, will receive approximately 40%, the Air Force’s acquisition chief Will Roper told reporters on Friday. (end of excerpt)(ends)

Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 07, 2020)

-- United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded task orders for $337,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract.

The NSSL Phase 2 contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for launch service procurements supporting launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027.

This launch service contract includes early integration studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations, mission assurance, spaceflight worthiness, and mission unique activities for each mission.

Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed March 2028.

Future launch services and launch service support will be placed annually on subsequent task orders, and will be publically announced upon issuance.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received.

Fiscal 2020 space procurement funds in the amount of $337,000,000 will be obligated in the first order year for launch service and launch service support task orders to United Launch Services.

Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-20-D-0001).





-- Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, has been awarded task orders for $316,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract.

The NSSL Phase 2 contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for launch service procurements supporting launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027.

This launch service contract includes early integration studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations, mission assurance, spaceflight worthiness, and mission unique activities for each mission.

Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed March 2028.

Future launch services and launch service support will be placed annually on subsequent task orders, and will be publically announced upon issuance.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2020 space procurement funds in the amount of $316,000,000 will be obligated in the first order year for launch service and launch service support task orders to Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA2211-20-D-0002).



-ends-



