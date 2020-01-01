Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 14, 2020)

The $62 billion contract awarded by the Pentagon on Aug. 14 for F-16 fighter jets includes an initial order worth $4.9 billion for the first 90 jets for delivery to Taiwan (66 aircraft) and Morocco (24). (ROCAF photo)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $62,000,000,000 ten-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), fixed-price-incentive contract for new production of F-16 Foreign Military Sale (FMS) aircraft.



The total value for the initial delivery order is $4,941,105,246 and will be awarded on the same date.



The initial delivery order is for 90 aircraft, including both the pre-priced recurring core configuration costs at $2,862,797,674 and the engineering change proposal/undefinitized contract action for the non-recurring costs not-to-exceed $2,078,307,572 obligated at approximately $1,018,370,710.



Work will be primarily performed in Greenville, South Carolina; and Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2026.



This contract involves 100% FMS to FMS partner nations and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $3,881,168,384 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (Basic IDIQ: FA8615-20-D-6052; initial delivery order: FA8615-20-F-0001).



