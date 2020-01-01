Air Force Grounds Fleet of Black Hawk Helicopters After Multiple Malfunctions (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; published Aug. 17, 2020)

By Judah Ari Gross

Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin grounded the military’s fleet of Black Hawk helicopters for all non-operational flights after they suffered a number of malfunctions over the past two months, the military said.The move came just over a month after one of the helicopters experienced a technical failure in mid-air while it was transporting IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.“The commander of the Air Force, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, decided to ground the fleet of Yanshuf helicopters from training and transport activities following a number of technical malfunctions that occurred in the helicopters’ motors in the past two months,” the air force said in a statement, using the IAF’s designation for the aircraft.The Black Hawk helicopters, which are used for both routine transportation missions and to drop off and pick up troops during military operations, will be inspected by air force technicians to determine the cause of recent motor issues.“Until the end [of the investigation], the fleet will be grounded, save for operational activities,” the air force said, referring to combat action. (end of excerpt)-ends-