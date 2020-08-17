PLA HK Garrison Conducts Actual Combat Training in Waters of South China Sea

(Source: China Military Online; issued Aug 17, 2020)

HONG KONG --- The guided-missile frigate Huizhou (Hull 596) attached to a naval group under the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), recently conducted multi-subject maritime military training in the waters of South China Sea.



The training this time focused on more than ten subjects including jamming bomb launching, main-gun firing, light weapons shooting, helicopter deck-landing, rescue drill, etc., making a comprehensive inspect on the coordinated commanding and combat capabilities of the garrison.



